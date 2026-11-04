European stocks rally as US midterms lift optimism

4 November 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

Major European stock indexes turned higher on Wednesday as positive investor sentiment following the US midterm elections lifted markets across the continent.

Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, capturing Republican strongholds, including a Senate seat in Texas for the first time since 1988. The results fueled optimism among investors after European markets initially traded mixed.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both advanced 1.36% at 12:10 pm CET, while the Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 1.63%. Spain's IBEX 35 led the gains, jumping 2.41%. Meanwhile, Britain's FTSE 100 added 1.13% a minute later.

The euro traded 0.46% higher than the dollar at 12:17 pm CET to sell for 1.12433.