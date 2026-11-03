Russia may launch 'massive' strike on Kyiv

3 November 2026 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia is preparing to launch new "massive" strikes on Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Dnipro in central Ukraine, as reported by Ukrainian media on Tuesday.

Russian forces have allegedly amassed as many as 20 ballistic missiles, including Iskander M, S-400, and hypersonic Zircons, in the Bryansk and Kursk regions near the borders with Ukraine, for the attack, which may be launched in the near future.

Once again, power plants are expected to be the main targets. Meanwhile, major cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, have begun experiencing power and water supply problems as a result of damage from Russian attacks on local energy infrastructure.