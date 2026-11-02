Armenia begins preparatory work on TRIPP railway and highway project

2 November 2026 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Government of Armenia has effectively already begun implementing the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) project, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told lawmakers on Monday, according to Armenpress.

“Before organizing the subsequent processes, the Government of Armenia will, on its own initiative, launch the process of commissioning the design of the railway, highway and power transmission lines under the TRIPP project, so that we do not lose time and can begin work on the project,” he said at a joint session of parliamentary committees discussing the draft 2027 state budget.

“As soon as the TRIPP Development Company is established, the Government of Armenia will simply transfer the work already completed to the company,” the Prime Minister added.

Pashinyan emphasized that through this project, Armenia is overcoming a blockade that has continued for more than 30 years.

“It is indisputable and unequivocal that as a result of the implementation of the TRIPP project, Armenia will be unblocked in all directions. It will be unblocked in the east-west and north-south directions. The unblocking of all these directions does not mean that all infrastructure will be part of the TRIPP project. The TRIPP project will include the Nrnadzor-Karchevan railway, as well as power transmission lines and a highway there. The issues of a gas pipeline and an oil pipeline are matters for discussion at a later stage,” Pashinyan said.

On October 28, the National Assembly of Armenia ratified the Framework Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America on Strategic Cooperation Concerning the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).