Azerbaijan’s Media and Broadcasting Council condemns violence against journalists

1 November 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan has expressed serious concern over recent incidents in which media representatives have been attacked while reporting from the scenes of events, subjected to physical violence and obstructed in carrying out their professional duties.

In a statement, the Council said such actions not only threaten journalists’ safety but also interfere with the public’s right to receive information about events of public importance.

The statement recalled that, under Article 6 of Azerbaijan’s Law "On Media", unlawful interference in journalists’ professional activities, as well as putting pressure on or persecuting them, is prohibited.

"The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns acts of violence against journalists and any obstruction of their lawful professional activities," the statement reads.

It expresses confidence that the incidents will be investigated promptly, comprehensively and objectively, and calls on everyone to respect the lawful activities of media representatives and uphold their right to perform their professional duties safely, freely and without obstruction.