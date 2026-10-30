Qatar sends mediators to Tehran to advance US-Iran peace efforts

30 October 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Qatari mediators travelled to Tehran on Friday as part of efforts to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran.

A Qatari official involved in the talks told Reuters that the mediation efforts had been coordinated with the United States.

According to the official, Doha presented Iran with a draft peace plan on Sunday. However, a senior Iranian official described the proposals as unacceptable, saying Tehran would maintain its position on the nuclear issue.

Washington has sought to include nuclear issues in the negotiations from the outset. Tehran, meanwhile, is demanding that the United States first end its blockade of Iranian ports and lift sanctions on the country’s oil exports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran was in close contact with mediators to consider ideas that could help implement its seven-day proposal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

The process could begin early next week, while several countries would act as guarantors of the agreement.