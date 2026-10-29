Putin: Palestinian state key to lasting peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed on Thursday Moscow's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"Russia supports and believes that a final solution to the Palestinian issue can only be achieved through the implementation of the well-known principle of creating two states, including a full-fledged state on Palestinian territory – a Palestinian state," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.
His remarks come as a ceasefire remains formally in effect in the Gaza Strip, although Israeli forces continue to carry out strikes they say target Hamas memebers and facilities. His comments also come as Israel counts votes from Tuesday's parliamentary elections. At the same time, Putin added that Russia is "addressing issues of a possible peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict itself."
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