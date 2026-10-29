Azerbaijan, Russia pledge to deepen cooperation in legal affairs

29 October 2026 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with his Russian counterpart, Alexander Gutsan, in Baku on October 29 to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries’ prosecution authorities.

Gutsan visited Baku at the invitation of Aliyev to attend the third high-level meeting of heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During his visit, Gutsan paid tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor, laying a wreath at his grave. He also visited the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

During the meeting, Kamran Aliyev highlighted the importance of friendship, mutual understanding, trust and mutual assistance in Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

The sides emphasized the role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in strengthening ties between the two countries and their peoples, noting the significance of meetings and contacts between the two leaders.

Aliyev said that long-standing and effective cooperation had been established between the prosecution authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia, stressing the importance of further expanding ties in areas of mutual interest.

The parties discussed the prompt and effective processing of requests for mutual legal assistance, the extradition of individuals accused or convicted of crimes, and the exchange of experience and best practices in law enforcement.

They also highlighted the importance of the Statement of Intent on the Development of Cooperation, signed by the Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and Russia on April 9, 2021, in advancing collaboration in these areas.

Gutsan thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the warm reception and underscored the importance of the existing cooperation between the two countries’ prosecution authorities.

The meeting also covered tasks related to the implementation of the 2027-2028 Cooperation Program between the two prosecutor general’s offices, discussed in September in Kazan, as well as ways to improve international legal cooperation and prospects for further developing bilateral ties.

In recognition of his contribution to effective cooperation and strengthening relations with Azerbaijan’s prosecution authorities, Gutsan was awarded the Azerbaijani jubilee medal "100th Anniversary of the Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan (1918–2018)" by Kamran Aliyev.

Following the meeting, the Russian delegation visited the History Museum of the Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan.

Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov also attended the meeting.