Azerbaijan’s tourism industry faces a decade of growth as global demand shifts

29 October 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has been welcoming travellers for centuries. Merchants once crossed the country along the Silk Road, carrying silk, spices, gold and other goods between Europe and the East. Today, the country attracts visitors with its Caspian coastline, mountain resorts, historic landmarks and distinctive cuisine. A new international study suggests that many more foreign tourists could visit Azerbaijan over the next decade.

According to a report commissioned by hotel group Accor and based on forecasts by Tourism Economics, overnight stays by international tourists in Azerbaijan could rise by 116% between 2026 and 2036. The report, titled The Changing Face of Europe’s Tourism Map by 2036, was covered by Romanian publications Afaceri.news and Mediafax. The report forecasts continued growth in Europe’s tourism industry over the next decade. Demand for tourist accommodation across the continent is expected to increase by 32%, adding 1.6 billion overnight stays annually.

The study identifies improved transport links, investment in tourism infrastructure, growing interest in new destinations and wider access to international travel as factors expected to shape Europe’s tourism market over the coming decade.

The forecast comes at a time when the country has a wide range of attractions to offer, from the Caspian Sea to mountain resorts and historic sites. But what will bring more visitors to Azerbaijan, and what will persuade them to stay longer?

It is safe to say that history gives the country material for tourism beyond conventional sightseeing. Historic architecture, religious monuments, regional customs and traditional cuisine can all form part of a visitor’s experience. The challenge is to make these attractions accessible to travellers who may know Baku but are less familiar with the rest of the country.

Azerbaijan’s natural landscape also offers a varied choice of destinations. The Caspian coastline provides opportunities for seaside holidays, while mountainous areas attract visitors interested in skiing and outdoor activities. Mild weather in some regions and the presence of mineral springs and other natural resources also support different forms of recreation and health tourism. These attractions appeal to different groups of travellers. Some may come for a city break, others for a ski holiday, a wellness stay or a closer look at the country’s history and cuisine.

The Accor-commissioned study forecasts a 93% increase in arrivals from the Middle East and an 88% rise in visitors from Asia to Europe by 2036. These projections are relevant to Azerbaijan because the country already receives visitors from both regions. The study also expects international overnight stays across Europe to rise by 42%, compared with projected growth of 24% in domestic tourism.

Europe welcomed 810 million international tourists in 2025, representing 53% of worldwide international tourist arrivals. Tourism revenues exceeded €700 billion. The study projects that spending by international visitors to Europe will increase from €825 billion in 2026 to more than €1.3 trillion by 2036. It shows the size of the market in which Azerbaijan hopes to strengthen its position. However, the forecast for Europe as a whole should not be read as a guarantee that every destination will experience the same pattern. Each country will still need to attract visitors and compete for their time and spending.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, 1.8318 million foreign nationals and stateless persons from 191 countries visited Azerbaijan in January-September 2026. Thus, Russian citizens accounted for 27.1% of all arrivals, followed by Turkish nationals at 19.4%, Iranian citizens at 7.7%, Georgian nationals at 4.9%, Kazakhstanis at 4.5%, Israelis at 3.7%, Pakistanis at 3.5%, Uzbek citizens at 3.1%, Chinese nationals at 2.8%, Indians at 2.6%, Saudi Arabians at 2.4%, Ukrainians at 1.6%, and Turkmen citizens at 1.3%.

Citizens of Germany and the United Kingdom each accounted for 1.1% of arrivals, while Belarusian nationals made up 1%. Citizens of other countries and stateless persons accounted for the remaining 12.2%. Compared with January-September 2025, the number of arrivals from European Union member states increased by 6.1% to 94,200 in the first nine months of 2026.

The main goal today should be to make Azerbaijan a destination that tourists specifically plan their trips around, rather than simply a place where they stop for a couple of days. In the age of digital technology and social media, digital promotion could play an equally important role in tourism development. International travel show producers, documentary filmmakers and bloggers could introduce audiences to lesser-known destinations, while carefully designed itineraries could help potential visitors plan their trips more easily.

It is also important to note that one of the first things tourists consider when choosing a holiday destination is how safe the country is. In this respect, Azerbaijan has an important advantage. According to the Global Terrorism Index 2026, Azerbaijan ranked 93rd, with a score of 0.123, placing it among the countries with the lowest levels of terrorism-related risk worldwide.

A reminder: The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) scores countries based on several indicators, including the number of terrorist incidents and deaths, the severity of their impact, hostage-taking, counterterrorism efforts and the effectiveness of terrorism investigations, among other factors.