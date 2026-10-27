Embassy of Pakistan in Baku observes Jammu and Kashmir Black Day [PHOTOS]

27 October 2026 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

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The Embassy of Pakistan in Baku solemnly observed Jammu and Kashmir Black Day on 27 October 2026 to commemorate the events of 27 October 1947, when Indian troops landed in Srinagar and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the will of its people.

The event was attended by representatives of civil society, think tanks, print and electronic media, members of the Pakistani community, Azerbaijani intellectuals and students.

Messages of the President of Pakistan, Honorable Asif Ali Zardari, the Prime Minister, Honorable Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Honorable Mohammad Ishaq Dar, were read on the occasion.

In her address, Chargé d' affaires, Embassy of Pakistan in Baku, Mrs. Sara Ijaz, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their inalienable right to self-determination. She highlighted the continuing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), particularly following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution on 5 August 2019. She drew attention to arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, restrictions on media and communications, and attempts to alter the demographic composition of the territory.

She underscored that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute and that unilateral actions cannot change its disputed status or undermine the legitimate right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law. She also appreciated Azerbaijan’s principled and consistent support for the Jammu and Kashmir cause.

A photo exhibition highlighting the human rights situation in IIOJK was also organized. Members of the Pakistani community, representatives of Azerbaijani intelligentsia, students and Azerbaijani friends of Pakistan expressed their solidarity with the people of Kashmir.