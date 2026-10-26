Iran says it makes no difference to them who wins Israeli election
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei (pictured) stated on Monday that Tehran will be indifferent to the results of the upcoming Israeli legislative election.
Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei described the process as a "competition between different gangs" in which one could "commit more evil." He also slammed any potential winner as "the helmsman of a regime that has achieved nothing but killing and genocide."
Moreover, Baghaei disagreed with opening voting polls in the Knesset election in what he described as occupied territories.
Legislative elections are scheduled to be held in Israel on 27 October 2026, to elect all 120 members of the 26th Knesset and determine the governing coalition that succeeds the 37th government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
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