Azerbaijan boosts electricity exports to Russia as regional shipments slump

26 October 2026 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan increased its electricity exports to Russia by more than 11% during the first eight months of 2026, even as the country's overall electricity exports to neighbouring markets declined sharply, according to data from the State Statistical Committee. Between January and August, Azerbaijan exported 83.583 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to Russia, generating...

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