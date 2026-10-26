Trump administration weighs Orban’s candidacy for UN secretary-general

26 October 2026 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed nominating former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the position of United Nations secretary-general, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources in three countries.

According to the newspaper, no final decision has been made on whether to put forward Orban’s candidacy. He could potentially emerge as a joint candidate backed by Washington, Moscow and Beijing.

Officials from the United States and another country told the publication that the US, Russia and China generally achieve their objectives when they take a common position in the UN Security Council.

A US State Department representative told the WSJ that Orban could confidently expect to secure eight votes in the Security Council, while obtaining two additional votes out of the 15 members was considered less certain.

Sources said the United Kingdom and France would probably not block his appointment, noting that both countries tend to exercise caution when considering the use of their veto powers.

Within the Trump administration, Orban is viewed as a candidate whose ideological positions align with those of conservative circles in the United States. One source who spoke to the WSJ described him as a "dream candidate" for MAGA conservatives.

US officials reportedly regard Orban’s positions on migration and his experience in political confrontations with European institutions as among his key strengths.

Orban also maintained close ties with Azerbaijan during his tenure as prime minister. Relations between Baku and Budapest were built on political dialogue, energy cooperation, investment and collaboration on international platforms.

The two countries signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership in 2014 and adopted a new declaration expanding that partnership in 2023.

Image: AP