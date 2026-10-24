Olive Festival continues in Baku with rich musical program [PHOTOS]

24 October 2026 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Olive Festival, held at the Baku’s Seaside National Park, continues to welcome visitors on its second day, featuring interesting presentations, live music and entertaining performances.

The yalli folk dance performed by the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble to music specially composed for the festival has added a national touch to the event.

DJ Kamo, Rilaya and Mardan Kazimov performed as part of the daytime music programme on the festival’s second day.

In addition to local residents, foreign tourists have also attended the festival. Visitors are exploring the stands, tasting the food on offer, purchasing products they like and taking photos in front of the colourful pavilions.