Baku Boulevard hosts second day of Olive Festival [PHOTOS]

24 October 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The second day of the Olive Festival, held at the Seaside National Park, promises engaging presentations, a pleasant atmosphere, and an entertaining program.

Producers are showcasing a wide variety of olives and olive products in pavilions set up on the Baku Boulevard.

Reflecting the high level of visitor interest in the festival, an entertainment program has been organized at the venue, running from morning until evening.

Today’s concert program will feature pop stars DJ Kamo, Rilaya, and Mardan Kazimov, and in the evening, Orkhan Zeynalli, Khayyam Nisanov, and Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva.