Zelensky says 70% of Russian ballistic missile components come from abroad

24 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Russia produces approximately 140 ballistic missiles every month and currently has around 700 such missiles in its arsenal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Zelensky made the remarks in comments reported by Clash Report.

The Ukrainian president said Russia relies on components supplied by foreign countries to manufacture its ballistic missiles.

According to Zelensky, approximately 70% of the components used in each ballistic missile are sourced from countries in Asia, the United States and Europe.

“Everyone is talking about these missiles, but the problem can be solved. Around 70% of the components come from other countries. You can stop this because these are your companies,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also called on the United States to activate Starlink satellite communications in areas of Russia from which ballistic missiles are launched.

“We told our American partners to activate Starlink in the areas from which Russia launches ballistic missiles. We will do everything ourselves. If Russia does not stop this war, we will deal with it,” he stressed.

Zelensky also said Ukraine would need a strong and large army for at least the next 10 years.

According to the Ukrainian president, the war has caused serious damage to the country's economy, making long-term financial support from international partners essential for Ukraine's recovery.