Azerbaijani delegation attends World Summit in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

22 October 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The World Summit on Investing in Children’s Well-being: A Path to Sustainable and Equitable Development for Future Generations was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 21–22.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by the First Ladies of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Lebanon, and Zimbabwe, as well as high-ranking representatives of international organizations.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Anar Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, participated in events held on the sidelines of the summit.

Leyla Aliyeva addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Congress on Childhood Oncology, held in Samarkand as part of the World Summit on Investing in Children’s Well-being under the motto “From Cure to Quality of Life.”

The summit brought together more than 600 delegates from over 100 countries. Discussions focused on protecting children’s health, ensuring their social well-being and development, and enhancing international cooperation in pediatric oncology.

Speaking at the second plenary session, titled “Investing in Next-Generation, Child-Sensitive Social Protection Systems,” held on the sidelines of the summit, Minister of Health Anar Bayramov highlighted measures implemented in Azerbaijan to protect children’s health, ensure the early detection of diseases, and improve medical services.

In his remarks, the Minister noted that this policy is based on the principles established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is being continued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He also emphasized that the initiatives of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation make a significant contribution to improving children’s health, education, and social well-being.

Anar Bayramov also underscored the strategic importance of measures to protect children’s health in strengthening human capital and ensuring sustainable development.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the “Samarkand Declaration,” which will reflect priorities for international cooperation in children’s health, social protection, and development.