Enchanting concert held under Music at Museum initiative [PHOTOS]

22 October 2026 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted "Music Without Borders", an enchanting concert presented as part of the museum's ongoing initiative, "Music at the Museum".

The evening brought together a brilliant lineup of young talents, students of the esteemed opera singer Yevgeniya Mammadova who took center stage to deliver a rich, evocative program highlighting the timeless grandeur of world classical music.

Spectators were treated to an exquisite repertoire featuring iconic operatic arias and vocal masterpieces composed by legendary masters, including Giacomo Puccini, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Christoph Willibald Gluck, Charles Gounod, and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, among others.

Rising vocal stars Leyla Gurbatli, Teymur Garayev, Fatima Gurbatova, Emin Iskandarli, Michelle Muhammadova, Zamina Nurlayeva, Aida Jumshumlu, and Elmira Huseyeva enthralled the audience with powerful, emotive interpretations. Their expressive vocal artistry showcased both impressive technical mastery and the infinite emotional spectrum of classical music.

More than just a concert, the "Music at the Museum" initiative offers a fresh way to experience culture in Baku.

Sitting among centuries of masterworks while listening to live classical music creates a natural blend of sight and sound, turning an ordinary evening into something truly special.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum regularly hosts a wide range of cultural and scholarly events.

These events often bring together art historians, researchers, and curators to explore various aspects of national and international art history. They also provide a platform for presenting newly acquired artworks, discussing attribution studies, and highlighting the results of academic research.

Founded in 1937, the museum also offers art connoisseurs some of the finest examples of Western European decorative and applied arts. Its permanent exhibition features over 3,000 items displayed across 60 rooms, while approximately 12,000 additional works are preserved in its storage collections. Visitors can explore masterpieces by Italian, French, German, and Polish artists, among others.

The museum has also successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, presenting works by world-renowned artists.

These initiatives have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also played an important role in fostering cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.