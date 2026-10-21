Buta Gallery to host 'Two Perspectives. One World' exhibition

21 October 2026 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An exhibition titled "Two Perspectives. One World," featuring works by Elshan Karaja and Namig Mammadov, will open at Buta Gallery on October 24.

Two artists. Two distinctive artistic languages. One shared world.

How does the same world look through the eyes of two different artists? How does reality change under the influence of memory, emotions, imagination, and personal experience?

The exhibition explores the dialogue between artistic heritage and individual creative expression. The connection between the two artists carries a deeper meaning than their participation in the same exhibition. Elshan Karaja and Namig Mammadov, connected through a master–student relationship, represent two artists who draw on a shared artistic tradition while maintaining their own distinctive styles. This continuity leads not to imitation, but rather opens the way for the development of individual expression. Their creative dialogue demonstrates how artistic heritage can inspire new perspectives and independent creative exploration.

Zarifa Asadova, founder and director of Buta Gallery, noted that "Two Perspectives. One World" is more than simply a meeting of two artistic practices.

"The exhibition also invites us to reflect on the very nature of perception: how personal experience influences what we see, how memory transforms our recollections, and how imagination imbues the world around us with new meanings. At the intersection of the familiar and the unexpected, movement and stillness, the external world and inner space, the exhibition invites viewers to look at reality in a new way and discover the possibility of perceiving it from different perspectives," Zarifa Asadova remarked.

For Buta Gallery, this exhibition continues its ongoing efforts to foster dialogue between Azerbaijan’s artistic heritage and contemporary perspectives. For many years, the gallery has been dedicated to preserving, presenting, and promoting Azerbaijani art, creating a space where different generations, artistic approaches, and individual visions converge.

In "Two Perspectives. One World," this mission takes on particular significance. By bringing together two distinctive artistic voices rooted in a shared creative tradition, the exhibition demonstrates how artistic heritage can evolve and acquire new meanings through individual expression.

The exhibition will be on view until November 24. Admission is free.

Venue: Buta Gallery, 28 Zarifa Aliyeva Street, Baku

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/butagallery?vrfl=MW5tbzhrMWs0azBmcg%3D%3D

Website: www.butagallery.com

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.