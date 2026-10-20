Ganja Open 2026 concludes with award ceremony [PHOTOS]

20 October 2026 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Ganja Open 2026 International Chess Festival has concluded with the awarding of the tournament's winners and prize recipients.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) as part of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour.

The festival featured several competitions, including the main tournaments in Groups A and B, as well as rapid and blitz events, bringing together chess players from Azerbaijan and abroad. The main tournament results were determined over nine rounds, with players competing for top positions and prize awards.

In Tournament A, FIDE Master Farid Orujov claimed first place with 6.5 points out of a possible nine. Candidate Master Islam Hajialiyev also scored 6.5 points but finished second following the application of tie-break criteria. International Master Pavel Shkapenko, representing FIDE, took third place with the same score, making for a closely contested finish at the top of the standings.

In Tournament B, Natiq Mahmud secured first place with 7.5 points. Yusif Abasov and Umid Alasgarov also finished with 7.5 points, taking second and third places, respectively, according to the final standings and tie-break criteria.

The festival also included rapid and blitz competitions, adding shorter time-control formats to the week-long chess programme. Azerbaijani chess player Suleyman Suleymanli delivered an outstanding performance, winning both events and completing a double victory in the faster formats.

The closing ceremony marked the conclusion of the festival, with the winners and prize recipients receiving their awards.

The competition formed part of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour, a series of events designed to provide competitive opportunities for chess players and promote the development of the sport in the country.

The next stop on the tour is the Shirvan Open 2026, scheduled to take place in Shirvan from October 20 to 26.

The event will continue the tour's programme of competitive chess across Azerbaijan.