Trump, Putin and Xi may hold trilateral meeting in Vietnam

19 October 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A possible meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam is under discussion.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists that discussions about the meeting were underway, adding that he did not know whether any agreement had been reached.

"I think there are discussions about a meeting. I don't know whether any agreement has been reached," Rubio said.

He also stressed that Trump wanted to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that Vladimir Putin had discussed the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting with Trump and Xi Jinping. However, no final agreement has been reached so far.

"There is currently no clear understanding regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three sides acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting," Peskov noted.

In early September, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that the leaders of the United States, Russia and China could hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming APEC summit, which will take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19, 2026.

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