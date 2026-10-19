CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival award ceremony date announced

19 October 2026 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The award ceremony for the winners of the 5th CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival will take place on October 20.

The announcement came from actor Ruslan Sabirli, who founded and directs the festival. The event will take place at the Nizami Cinema Center.

The festival, organized by SBRLY under the slogan "Don't suffer - shoot with your phone!" (Fikir çəkmə – telefona çək!, Don't moan – shoot on phone!), is supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA).

Let us remind you that the festival provides for international and national nominations:

International: Best Feature Film, Best Short Film, Best Artificial Intelligence Film, Best Documentary, Best Experimental Film, Best Vertical Film, Best Student Film, Best Social Video, Best Music Video, Best Vlog.

Best Feature Film, Best Short Film, Best Artificial Intelligence Film, Best Documentary, Best Experimental Film, Best Vertical Film, Best Student Film, Best Social Video, Best Music Video, Best Vlog. National (Azerbaijan only): Best Short Film, Best Film Created Using Artificial Intelligence, Best Documentary Film, Best Experimental Film, Best Vertical Film, Best Student Film, Best Social Video, Best Music Video, Best Video Blog.

For detailed information on the conditions of participation in the festival, requirements for films, prize fund and other issues, please follow the link www.cinemoff.com.

If you have any questions, you can contact the festival via its email address and through its pages on social networks:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cinemoff

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cinemoff/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.