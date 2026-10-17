Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia

17 October 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has reported that a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia.

According to the delayed report, all crew members are "safe and have been evacuated." No environmental damage has been reported so far.

UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.