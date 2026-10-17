US: We prevented Iran from exporting $25B of crude

17 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said on Friday that the US military prevented Iran from exporting at least $25 billion worth of crude oil.

"The financial strain on Iran's military has become so significant that there are reports of Iran-aligned militia groups across the region withholding payments to their soldiers in order to funnel money back to the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], which also is not paying its troops," Cooper said in a video statement.

Moreover, the CENTCOM chief claimed that Washington also froze nearly $350 million in cryptocurrency assets, adding that around 400 commercial ships transited the Strait of Hormuz in the past week and that US forces assisted Gulf allies in shipping over 100 million barrels of crude oil during the same period.