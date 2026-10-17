Egypt's Sisi says they are ready to defend Saudi Arabia

17 October 2026 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on Saturday that Cairo is prepared to take any action requested by Saudi Arabia to safeguard its security and sovereignty.

"We will take any measure to protect Saudi Arabia," Sisi said during a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian Military Academy, adding that he would ask parliament to hold an emergency session to authorize such action if requested. "We stand firmly to protect and defend the territories of our brothers in the Gulf," he added.

Sisi also confirmed that his presidential term would end in 2030, stating, "The year 2030 will mark the end of my presidential term. This matter is completely settled."