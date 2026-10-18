Iran sets conditions for resuming negotiations with the US

18 October 2026 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has demanded credible guarantees against future military aggression before resuming negotiations with the United States, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi citing deep mistrust following previous diplomatic efforts that were followed by attacks.

Speaking at the 52nd session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad on Saturday, Araghchi said Tehran would not abandon its sovereign rights under pressure but remained open to negotiations based on mutual respect and credible safeguards.

“Iran does not accept coercion, threats and intimidation and will not relinquish its sovereign rights under pressure,” Araghchi said, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA. “But it remains ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees.”

The foreign minister said Iran had negotiated in good faith over the past two years, but repeated military attacks following diplomatic initiatives had created deep mistrust about the prospects of restarting talks without assurances that such incidents would not recur.

His remarks underscore the central challenge facing efforts to revive US-Iran diplomacy: Tehran is demanding security assurances before returning to negotiations, while the two sides remain at odds over the conditions for a lasting agreement.

Iran cites Hormuz proposal and stalled understanding

Araghchi also referred to a seven-day proposal previously conveyed through Qatar under which the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened and normal maritime traffic restored if the necessary conditions were met.

He cited an understanding reached between Iran and the United States in Islamabad on 17 June, through Pakistani mediation and with Qatar’s support.

According to Araghchi, maritime traffic recovered to around 60% of its pre-war level within two weeks, before implementation of the understanding stalled.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important route for global energy shipments, making any disruption to shipping through the waterway a major concern for international markets and regional economies.

The Iranian account highlights the role of regional mediators in attempts to ease tensions, although the prospects for implementing the stalled understanding remain uncertain.

Tehran calls for political settlement in Yemen

Addressing other regional conflicts, Araghchi said the war in Yemen could not be resolved through military means and called for an inclusive political process based on negotiations.

He said Iran was prepared to help facilitate dialogue between the parties under a previously agreed peace roadmap.

Araghchi also reiterated Tehran’s position on Palestine, urging OIC member states to coordinate their efforts in support of Palestinian rights.

Baghdad meeting focuses on regional peace

The two-day OIC foreign ministers’ meeting opened in Baghdad on Saturday under the theme “Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development”.

Iraq assumed the organisation’s rotating presidency from Türkiye at the gathering, which brought together representatives of member states to discuss regional conflicts, diplomatic cooperation and prospects for peace.

Araghchi’s intervention placed security guarantees, maritime stability and regional conflict resolution among the key issues confronting Muslim-majority countries as diplomatic efforts continue amid persistent tensions across the Middle East.