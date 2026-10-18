"Falcons Meet – 2026" exercise participants visit Military Trophy Park in Baku [PHOTOS]

18 October 2026 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Participants in the "Falcons Meet – 2026" joint tactical flight exercise visited the Military Trophy Park in Baku.

The visitors were provided with detailed information about the open-air museum and the exhibits displayed in the park, including tanks, artillery systems, and other weapons seized during combat operations.

During their tour of the Military Trophy Park, the visitors once again commemorated with great pride Azerbaijan’s glorious history of victory and the bravery and heroism demonstrated by Azerbaijani soldiers.

On October 17, training flights have been conducted within the next phase of the "Falcons Meet – 2026" joint tactical flight exercise held in Azerbaijan with the participation of military personnel from Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as aviation assets and air defence systems from both countries.

During the flights, military personnel performed complex aerobatic manoeuvres and demonstrated their practical skills in airborne coordination and the execution of combat tasks.