At least 20 killed in suspected ISIS-linked attack on Nigerian military base

16 October 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

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At least 20 people, including 15 soldiers and five members of a civilian force supporting the military, have been killed in an armed attack on a military base in northeastern Nigeria.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), a Nigerian military official confirmed that the attack took place in Borno State, where armed groups linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) remain active.

The official said that 15 Nigerian soldiers and five members of a joint civilian force assisting government troops were killed during the assault.

The attackers are believed to have links to ISIS, although their precise affiliation has not been independently confirmed.

The military base was reportedly completely destroyed during the attack, forcing surviving soldiers to withdraw toward the town of Monguno, approximately 18 kilometres away.

Borno State has experienced years of armed violence involving extremist groups, including Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which have repeatedly targeted military positions and civilian communities in northeastern Nigeria.

Further details regarding the number of attackers and possible additional casualties have not been disclosed.