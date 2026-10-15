Iran executes man over alleged links to Israel and Reza Pahlavi

15 October 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

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Iran has executed Ali Sina Mostafavi, a 38-year-old mountaineer and musician from the southeastern city of Bam in Kerman province, over allegations of carrying out armed attacks and maintaining connections with Israel and supporters of exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

According to Iranian state media, Mostafavi was executed by hanging on Wednesday morning after the country's Supreme Court upheld his death sentence.

The judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency reported that he had been convicted of moharebeh, or "waging war against God", alongside other security-related offences.

Iranian authorities described Mostafavi as "an armed terrorist and agent of the American-Zionist enemy", accusing him of conducting attacks during what they referred to as the Ramadan War involving Iran, Israel and the United States earlier this year.

According to the judiciary, Mostafavi carried out several shootings in Kerman province.

Officials alleged that he opened fire in Azadi Square on March 24, injuring a civilian and a young girl. On April 21, he reportedly fired at conscript soldiers and passing vehicles, wounding several people, and attempted further attacks against police officers along the Kerman–Mahan road.

Authorities also claimed that a search of his hideout uncovered a Brno rifle equipped with a telescopic sight, shotguns, 246 rounds of ammunition and 30 Molotov cocktails.

The judiciary further accused Mostafavi of recording locations struck by enemy projectiles and transmitting the footage, together with videos of protests, to foreign Persian-language media outlets.

Iranian officials alleged that he supported the monarchist movement associated with Reza Pahlavi and maintained contacts with media outlets linked to Israel.

Mizan reported that messages recovered from his phone indicated a willingness to attack Kerman airport and that he had communicated with an official Israeli account.

The case was examined by Branch 1 of the Kerman Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Hadi Aghaei. Iran's Supreme Court upheld the death sentence on September 28.

However, human rights organisations have challenged the authorities' account and raised concerns about Mostafavi's treatment in custody.

Breathing in Confinement, a publication affiliated with the Prisoners' Rights League in Iran, reported that armed security officers arrested Mostafavi at his home in the early hours of April 25 and physically assaulted him during the arrest.

The League for the Defense of Human Rights in Iran and the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) also reported allegations of physical abuse and expressed concerns that forced confessions may have been used in the proceedings.

The allegations presented by the Iranian judiciary, as well as the claims of mistreatment raised by human rights organisations, have not been independently verified.