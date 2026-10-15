Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss expanding economic, transport and logistics cooperation

15 October 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli has met with Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednárik to discuss opportunities to strengthen economic ties and expand cooperation in transport and logistics.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, the meeting focused on strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries and identifying opportunities to broaden bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics sectors.

The sides also discussed ways to encourage businesses from both countries to participate in projects of mutual interest.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by Azerbaijan and Czechia to expand economic engagement and explore new opportunities for cooperation between their business communities.