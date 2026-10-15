Young art enthusiasts find inspiration at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

15 October 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Students from the Republican Center for the Development of Children and Youth visited the Azerbaijan National Art Museum to explore the exhibition "Azerbaijani Painting and Graphics of the 1920s–1980s."

The exhibition offered the young visitors an opportunity to discover works by prominent Azerbaijani artists and see how each developed a distinctive artistic style. Through different approaches to colour, form and composition, the students explored the many ways artists interpret the world around them.

Two artists, Togrul Narimanbayov and Nadir Abdurrahmanov, particularly caught their attention. After viewing their works, the students selected paintings that inspired them and set about creating compositions of their own.

Rather than simply copying what they saw, the young artists were encouraged to look more closely at the details, reinterpret elements they liked and adapt them to their own ideas. Familiar images became a starting point for experimentation, allowing each student to explore different approaches and develop a personal artistic vision.

The hands-on session brought together observation, imagination and creative discovery. Drawing inspiration from established masters, the participants had the chance to put their own ideas into practice and see how an existing work of art could spark something entirely new.

The visit gave the students a chance to take inspiration from Azerbaijan's renowned artists and put their own ideas on paper. By reworking details from the paintings they admired, they began to explore their own styles and discover new ways to express themselves through art.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum regularly hosts a wide range of cultural and scholarly events.

These events often bring together art historians, researchers, and curators to explore various aspects of national and international art history. They also provide a platform for presenting newly acquired artworks, discussing attribution studies, and highlighting the results of academic research.

Founded in 1937, the museum also offers art connoisseurs some of the finest examples of Western European decorative and applied arts. Its permanent exhibition features over 3,000 items displayed across 60 rooms, while approximately 12,000 additional works are preserved in its storage collections. Visitors can explore masterpieces by Italian, French, German, and Polish artists, among others.

The museum has also successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, presenting works by world-renowned artists. These initiatives have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also played an important role in fostering cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.