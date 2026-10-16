Group of individuals awarded for their contributions to development of Azerbaijan’s Paralympic movement - ORDER

16 October 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Order, Elvin Astanov (shot put), Ramil Gasimov (para-judo), Parvin Mammadov (para-powerlifting), and Olokhan Musayev (shot put) received the "Taraggi" (Progress) Medal on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order awarding a group of individuals for their significant contributions to the development the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan.

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