Anglo Asian Mining boosts copper production by 141% in Q3 2026

15 October 2026 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

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Anglo Asian Mining, a producer of copper, gold and silver in Azerbaijan, increased its copper production by 141% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, reaching 5,514 tonnes. According to the company's latest operational update, the Demirli mine accounted for...

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