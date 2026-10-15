Armenia gives Russia three months to propose solutions for railway competitiveness

15 October 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that proposals aimed at improving the competitiveness of Armenia's railway system will be developed within three months, following discussions with Russian Railways chief Oleg Belozyorov.

According to TASS, Pashinyan made the remarks during a briefing in Yerevan, stressing that Armenia does not fundamentally oppose the continued operation of its railway network under a Russian concession.

"I have already stated that we have no fundamental objection to the Armenian railways being under a Russian concession. Our objective is to ensure that our railway system is competitive," he said.

The Armenian prime minister explained that Yerevan's assessments suggest changing the existing concession management model, potentially by transferring railway management to a third party, could be a more effective approach.

"As I noted during our conversation yesterday, our analyses indicate that, to achieve this goal, it would be more appropriate to alter the concession management model - specifically, by transferring management to a third party," Pashinyan stated.

However, he emphasised that Armenia remains open to proposals from its Russian partners regarding the future of railway operations.

"However, if our Russian partners claim to have a solution to this issue, let them present their proposals. At the conclusion of our discussions, I suggested: 'Very well, let us form a working group to find an answer—within three months—as to how the Armenian railway can be made competitive,'" he added.

The remarks followed a meeting in Yerevan between Pashinyan and Belozyorov, Director General and Chairman of the Management Board of Russian Railways.

During the meeting, the sides discussed potential reconstruction projects involving the Gyumri–Akhurik–Türkiye border railway section and the Arazdayan–Nakhchivan railway line.

They also exchanged views on the opportunities that restoring these railway connections could create.

Armenia's railway network is currently operated under a concession arrangement by South Caucasus Railway, a subsidiary of Russian Railways.