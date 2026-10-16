Netanyahu said to have spoken with Rubio about Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday about the situation regarding Iran, Israeli Channel 12 reported.
Israeli security officials were quoted as saying that "action" against Iran is a "realistic scenario" if Tehran "doesn't come to its senses." In addition, Western countries allegedly detected that Iran is taking "new and extreme military steps and might be preparing a preemptive attack.
This week, there have been repeated rumors that United States President Donald Trump and Netanyahu discussed the resumption of hostilities against Iran. Netanyahu, however, later told the media that another attack against that country would not be "convenient" at this time.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!