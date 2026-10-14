Uzbekistan links shorter service to reading

14 October 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The lower house of Uzbekistan’s Parliament has approved, in the first reading, amendments to the Law “On Universal Military Duty and Military Service.”

Under the proposed changes, conscripts who achieve outstanding results in the national book-reading competition could receive a one-month reduction in their mandatory military service period.

The authors of the initiative believe that the measure will encourage young people to develop a reading culture, promote intellectual growth among military personnel, increase the prestige of military service, and help identify and support talented individuals within the armed forces.

The proposal is part of a broader effort by Uzbekistan to encourage reading and education. In June 2026, the country introduced a system allowing certain prisoners to reduce their sentences through reading. According to the rules, inmates can receive a three-day reduction for each book from an approved reading list, provided they successfully pass an examination on the content. The maximum reduction is limited to 30 days per calendar year, and the program does not apply to individuals serving life sentences.

Uzbekistan’s initiatives reflect a wider trend of using education and personal development programs as tools for social policy. By linking reading achievements with benefits in areas such as military service and rehabilitation, authorities aim to make books a stronger part of everyday life among young people and other social groups.