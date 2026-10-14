Magyar denies resignation rumors

14 October 2026 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar on Wednesday denied rumors that he and Economy Minister Istvan Kapitany are planning to resign.

"It might well enhance the reputation of the free press if they refrained from spreading clearly debunked lies," Magyar wrote on Facebook.

Magyar succeeded Viktor Orban as Hungary's head of government in May this year, ending his 16-year-long rule and running on an anti-corruption platform.