Azerbaijan's ruling party condemns Turkish officials' remarks, warns against interference in domestic affairs

13 October 2026 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

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The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has issued a statement criticising remarks made by Turkish presidential adviser Oktay Saral and members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) concerning Azerbaijan, calling on Turkish political figures to respect the country's sovereignty and refrain from interfering in its internal affairs.

According to YAP's press service, certain Turkish media outlets and social media platforms, including resources considered close to the AKP government, have for some time disseminated what the party described as false, biased and defamatory information about Azerbaijan.

AzerNEWS presents the full statement:

For a long time, the dissemination of untrue, biased, slanderous and defamatory information about Azerbaijan has been observed in a number of Turkish media outlets and social media platforms, including information resources known for their proximity to the AKP government.

Considering the partnership relations between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Justice and Development Party, as well as the historical bonds of brotherhood and friendship that unite the peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, we have so far demonstrated restraint in dealing with such cases. Our goal has been to prevent irresponsible behaviour by certain circles from negatively affecting relations between our states and peoples.

However, the fact that this information campaign against Azerbaijan has recently become more aggressive, systematic and openly defamatory, especially the involvement of a senior adviser to the President of Türkiye and members of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party, makes it necessary for us to express our position openly.

First of all, we firmly reject attempts to deliberately distort Azerbaijani-Israeli relations, portray these relations as allegedly exceptional and make political accusations against Azerbaijan. The Republic of Azerbaijan maintains normal interstate relations with Israel based on international law and mutual interests.

Azerbaijan's position on the Palestinian issue is consistent, clear and principled. Our country has always supported the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and provided financial and humanitarian assistance to Palestine. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa have visited Azerbaijan at different times. The activities of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Azerbaijan are also financially supported by the Azerbaijani state.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated at the highest international platforms that Azerbaijan supports resolving the Palestinian issue on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions, in accordance with the two-state principle, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine. Azerbaijan's position on the events in Gaza is also based on humanitarian values, the protection of civilians and international law.

Azerbaijan's relations with the Islamic world are likewise based not on political considerations, but on the principles of mutual respect, equality and solidarity. Our country's contributions to strengthening Islamic solidarity are highly appreciated by Muslim states. The fact that the next Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is planned to be held in Azerbaijan in 2027 is also an expression of the international trust placed in our country.

In this regard, we would like to remind everyone that justice, equality, mutual respect and solidarity occupy an important place among the fundamental principles of Islam. No state in the Islamic world has the right to dictate its will to other Muslim nations, interfere in their internal affairs or consider itself superior to others. Claims of serving the unity of the Muslim world should be demonstrated not through hegemonic tendencies, but through equal cooperation and mutual respect.

The Azerbaijani people have historically opposed imperialism, colonialism and neocolonial approaches. This principled position remains unchanged today.

It is deeply regrettable that Turkish presidential adviser Oktay Saral and members of parliament from the ruling Justice and Development Party have made populist and irresponsible statements without considering the essence of the issue, Azerbaijan's constitutional structure or the legal foundations of freedom of religious belief in our country. Such statements contradict the spirit of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and may create artificial tensions in the public sphere.

The Azerbaijani people have always respected their national, spiritual and religious values. Freedom of religion is guaranteed by our country's Constitution. The Azerbaijani state treats representatives of all religions equally and considers religious diversity to be a richness of our society.

The rules applied in education are based on the principles of equality, secularism, the rule of law and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens. Under the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is a secular state. This principle is also enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye. Therefore, it is unacceptable for Azerbaijan's secular state structure and education policy to become subjects of political manipulation.

In Türkiye itself, political discussions surrounding religious and secular values are deepening polarisation in society. We believe that using sensitive issues such as the headscarf as a means of political manipulation and division serves neither the unity of the Turkish people nor the solidarity of the Muslim world as a whole. Using such issues as a means of political pressure against Azerbaijan is particularly unacceptable. We call on the AKP government to refrain from this harmful policy.

The insults, slander and defamatory comments directed against the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, through various information resources have also caused justified indignation among the Azerbaijani public.

The principle of “One nation, two states,” established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, constitutes the moral and political foundation of Azerbaijan–Türkiye relations. However, the essence of this historic expression must not be distorted. It refers to one nation and two independent states. This principle in no way provides grounds for one state to interfere in the internal affairs of another or impose its political and ideological approaches on the other.

The Azerbaijani people have aspired to independence for centuries, restored their statehood and today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, live in a sovereign state pursuing an independent domestic and foreign policy.

The New Azerbaijan Party believes that representatives of the Justice and Development Party, particularly those holding senior state positions, should demonstrate political responsibility in their statements and respect the sovereignty, constitutional structure and internal affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We hope that the relevant political circles in Türkiye will draw the appropriate conclusions from such irresponsible statements and refrain from steps that could harm Azerbaijani–Turkish relations.