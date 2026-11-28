28 November 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Italy’s Chamber of Deputies has approved a bill banning the wearing of niqabs and burqas in schools and introducing limits on the number of students of foreign origin in classrooms.

According to Euronews, the bill was passed with 142 votes in favor, 112 against and four abstentions.

During the final vote on the legislation, known as the "Scuola" bill, opposition lawmakers protested by holding up signs reading: "There are no strangers in schools." The bill had previously been approved by the Senate on November 20.

Under the legislation, the proportion of students of foreign origin in first-grade classes will be capped at 30%. However, students with sufficient proficiency in Italian will be exempt from the restriction.

The bill also prohibits face-covering garments, including burqas and niqabs, in schools.

In addition, the legislation requires electronic versions of school and university textbooks to be offered at 50% of the price of their printed editions.

The measure is intended to make educational materials more accessible and reduce expenses for families.