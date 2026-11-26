26 November 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission revealed on Thursday that online marketplace Temu has committed to changing "several" business practices to comply with European Union consumer protection laws.

The changes include ending fake discounts, misleading reviews and pressure-selling messages, providing clearer prices, simplifying returns and refunds, and removing games users had to play to access the marketplace. Authorities will monitor compliance across the EU and European Economic Area, with potential fines "of up to 4% or more of Temu's annual turnover in the Member States concerned."

"The EU's consumer protection rules apply to all companies operating in our market.

Temu's commitments are an important step towards ensuring consumers can shop online with confidence [...] However, the work does not stop here," European Commissioner Michael McGrath said.