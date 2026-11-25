25 November 2026 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

“President Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys.”

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, has been posted on his social media accounts.

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