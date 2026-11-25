25 November 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan has taken part in the 16th edition of Music in Museums, an annual cultural initiative traditionally held in Rome, Italy, with a special piano concert celebrating the country’s rich musical heritage.

Organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy and its Cultural Centre, the concert, titled “The Harmony of Azerbaijan: Between East and West,” took place at Rome’s Capitoline Museums.

During the event, Nigar Gurbanova Ramazanli, the Azerbaijani Embassy’s diplomat responsible for cultural affairs, expressed the embassy’s gratitude to the Municipality of Rome and Zètema Progetto Cultura for providing the opportunity to participate in the initiative.

She noted that Azerbaijan had been proudly taking part in the cultural project for more than four years, highlighting the importance of sharing the country’s rich cultural heritage and musical traditions with international audiences.

The concert featured acclaimed Azerbaijani pianist Nargiz Aliyarova, who performed works by prominent composers, including Gara Garayev, Frédéric Chopin, Faiq Sujaddinov, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh and Fikret Amirov. The programme also included Sari Gelin, one of Azerbaijan’s best-loved traditional folk songs.

The 16th edition of Music in Museums attracted more than 42,000 visitors this year. Alongside Azerbaijan, the embassies of Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic and India also participated in the international cultural initiative, showcasing their respective national traditions and artistic heritage.