Global LNG supply risks to keep natural gas prices high in 2027
Unlike oil, the natural gas market is characterized by stronger regional dynamics. Pipeline transportation capacity, liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, gas storage levels and seasonal weather conditions play a particularly important role in determining prices. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), daily US LNG exports averaged...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!