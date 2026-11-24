24 November 2026 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

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Unlike oil, the natural gas market is characterized by stronger regional dynamics. Pipeline transportation capacity, liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, gas storage levels and seasonal weather conditions play a particularly important role in determining prices. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), daily US LNG exports averaged...

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