23 November 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has announced that football fans in India will be able to watch the club's most important matches free of charge starting next season.

Perez had previously stressed the importance of allowing children living in different parts of the world to watch matches involving the Spanish giants without paying subscription fees.

The Real Madrid president has also expressed his desire to make the club's matches accessible to football fans across Africa without requiring them to pay for access.

According to Perez, the main objective is to make football more accessible to a wider global audience and ensure that supporters everywhere can follow their favourite teams, regardless of their financial circumstances.