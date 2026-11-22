22 November 2026 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

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European journalists, politicians and civil society figures have reportedly been targeted in a series of phishing attacks allegedly linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), according to an investigation published by French newspaper Le Monde.

The suspected cyberespionage campaign, which reportedly began in mid-October, has involved deceptive messages sent through the encrypted messaging application Signal, with attackers impersonating trusted contacts to direct recipients to fraudulent websites.

According to Le Monde, three of its journalists received messages on November 17 inviting them to participate in a videoconference concerning the Russia-Ukraine war.

Although the invitations appeared to originate from familiar contacts, the accompanying links redirected recipients to phishing pages designed to obtain sensitive information.

The newspaper reported that the journalists risked having their account information compromised had they completed the registration process.

Investigative journalists and French lawmaker among targets

On November 18, investigative journalist Christo Grozev, known for his investigations into Russian intelligence activities, disclosed a similar attempted attack on X.

Grozev said he had received a message that appeared to have been sent by a German colleague but instead directed him to a phishing website.

German investigative journalist Bastian Obermayer subsequently responded to Grozev's post, confirming that he had received a comparable message.

A day later, on November 19, French lawmaker Éric Bothorel also reported being targeted in a similar phishing attempt.

According to Le Monde, the campaign has primarily targeted French civil society representatives, parliamentarians and journalists across Europe, particularly individuals involved in reporting on Russian affairs.

The newspaper also cited a source indicating that accounts belonging to an executive at a cybersecurity company had been compromised.

Google analyst identifies suspected hacking group

The investigation suggests that the attacks may be connected to a specialized unit within Russia's FSB.

John Hultquist, a senior analyst at Google, identified the hacking group UNC5792, also known as Frontier Blizzard and Sentry Bear, as a possible actor behind the campaign.

"They primarily target journalists and politicians who focus on Russian affairs, and they use the app Signal to do so," Hultquist said.

The reported methods involve exploiting trust between professional contacts rather than necessarily compromising the security of the Signal application itself.

By impersonating colleagues and distributing fraudulent invitations, attackers attempt to obtain account credentials or other information that could provide access to sensitive communications.

The reported incidents highlight the continuing cybersecurity risks facing European journalists and public officials working on Russia-related issues.

However, the attribution of the campaign to the FSB remains based on the findings and assessments cited by Le Monde, rather than an independently established conclusion.