22 November 2026 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan has expressed appreciation to Türkiye for hosting the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), highlighting the importance of translating the summit's initiatives into practical climate action.

Elchin Allahverdiyev, Head of the Climate Diplomacy Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks while delivering the country's statement at the closing session of COP31 in Antalya.

"I express my deep gratitude to the brotherly government and people of Türkiye for their exceptional hospitality and high-level organization of the 31st Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), which will be remembered as one of the most well-organized events ever held. As the host of COP29, Azerbaijan understands the seriousness of the efforts required to achieve consensus among the 197 Parties," Allahverdiyev said.

The Azerbaijani diplomat emphasized that reaching agreements in international climate negotiations requires political determination, flexibility and a willingness to accommodate differing national priorities.

"The COP31 Chairmanship has created a transparent and inclusive environment to listen to the views of all parties and achieve an agreed result," he stated.

Allahverdiyev also stressed that the initiatives introduced during the Antalya conference should lead to continued cooperation rather than remain limited to summit discussions.

Azerbaijan highlights key priorities for climate cooperation

The official identified electrification, sustainable urban development, resilient healthcare systems, food security and methane emissions reduction among the major areas requiring sustained international attention.

He noted that these issues had received considerable attention during COP31 and attracted broad support from participating countries.

"These priorities were in the spotlight at COP31 and received broad support, demonstrating their importance for advancing climate action. We are confident that both the negotiation process of COP31 and the achievements of the Presidency will provide a valuable foundation for our joint efforts in the coming years and will make a significant contribution to advancing global climate action," Allahverdiyev said.

Azerbaijan, which hosted COP29 in Baku in November 2024, has continued to emphasize international cooperation on climate finance, emissions reduction and sustainable development.