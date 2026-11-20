No. 10: New deal with EU is done
United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office confirmed on Friday that the government has reached a new deal with the European Union on several important matters.
Burnham's spokesperson told the press that London and Brussels agreed on work and study exchanges for young people; sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, meaning facilitating border checks and paperwork for food and drink trade; and carbon emissions.
"Both sides have agreed when these will come into force. And those dates are set out in the joint statement, which will be published in due course," the spokesperson said.
However, they noted that "talks will continue on some areas," possibly on defense, security, and immigration.
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