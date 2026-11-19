19 November 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met on November 19 with Sven Albrecht, Regional President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe-Eurasia (SOEE), and his delegation, who are visiting the country in connection with the Special Olympics European Badminton Tournament being held in Baku.

The meeting focused on the development of inclusive sports and the Special Olympics movement in Azerbaijan, the organisation of the Special Olympics European Badminton Tournament in Baku, and prospects for future cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Vugar Behbudov, Chairman of the Special Olympics Committee of Azerbaijan; Rovshan Mammadov, the committee's National Director; Lou Lauria, Chief Sports and Competition Officer of Special Olympics International; and Krzysztof Krukowski, Chief Organisational Development Officer at the Special Olympics Europe-Eurasia Regional Office.

The discussions highlighted opportunities to strengthen cooperation and further promote inclusive sports through the Special Olympics movement in Azerbaijan.