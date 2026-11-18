18 November 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US technology giant Nvidia has suspended shipments of its H200 chips, designed for artificial intelligence (AI) systems, to China.

Nvidia's acting Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, disclosed the development in an interview with CNBC.

According to Kress, approximately 10% of Nvidia's total product shipments to China consist of products intended for the gaming industry, automotive sector and workstations.

She noted that H200 chips were among the products subject to special export licensing requirements and had been shipped to China during the previous quarter. However, the company is currently not delivering these chips, including to the Chinese market.

The development comes amid growing debate in Washington over restrictions on high-tech exports to China.

Last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of failing to adequately tighten export controls on advanced technologies destined for China.

US President Donald Trump subsequently rejected allegations that the Commerce Department's handling of export controls had jeopardized national security. He also emphasized that Nvidia was not supplying its most advanced chips to China.

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