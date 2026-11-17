17 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Foreign Policy Assistant Yury Ushakov confirmed on Monday that trilateral peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States will continue in Abu Dhabi.

However, no date has yet been set for the next round of talks.

United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law and Special Envoy for Peace Missions Jared Kushner previously disclosed that the initial trilateral meeting made "meaningful progress" in understanding both sides' concerns and identifying possible solutions.