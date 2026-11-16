President Ilham Aliyev approves civil service code

16 November 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Civil Service Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the law on this matter. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Code consists of a General Part and a Special Part and comprises 5 sections, 15 chapters, and 94 articles. The Code covers issues related to the management of the civil service, its principles, the classification of government agencies and civil service positions, the rights and duties of civil servants, length of service, and qualification grades. It also regulates matters related to recruitment to the civil service, competitive examinations and interviews, appointment to a position, probation and trial periods, rotation, performance and competency evaluations, career advancement, continuing education and professional development, compensation and other benefits, leave, rules of ethical conduct, disciplinary liability, and termination of civil service.

Thus, the Code systematizes and consolidates into a single regulatory act a number of existing provisions in the field of civil service.

According to the Law, until other regulatory legal acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan are brought into conformity with the Civil Service Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, they apply insofar as they do not contradict this Code.

Upon the Code’s entry into force, the following laws shall be repealed: “On the Civil Service,” “On Reduced Working Hours for Certain Categories of Civil Servants,” “On the Civil Service Management Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” “On the Establishment of Local Coefficients for the Official Salaries of Civil Servants,” “On the Establishment of an Increased Coefficient for the Official Salaries of Civil Servants in Government Agencies Where Conditions of Service Are Dangerous to Life and Health or Are Particularly Arduous,” and “On the Rules of Ethical Conduct for Civil Servants.”

Persons holding a valid “Civil Service Certificate” confirming successful completion of the entrance examination for an administrative position in accordance with the Classification Compendium of Administrative and Support Positions under the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Civil Service,” which was in effect until the date of entry into force of the Civil Service Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are entitled to participate in interviews in accordance with this Code for the duration of the certificate’s validity.